(Bloomberg) -- BAE Systems Plc and Campbell Soup Co sold investment-grade bonds on Tuesday to help fund acquisitions, the latest deals in a wave of issuance tied to M&A as borrowers take advantage of tight spreads.

BAE Systems issued a $4.8 billion bond in five parts to help fund its $5.6-billion purchase of Ball Aerospace. The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year note, priced at a spread of 118 basis points over Treasuries after earlier discussions for around 150 basis points, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Campbell Soup sold $2.5 billion in four parts according to a separate person with knowledge of the sale. Its 10-year tranche priced at a spread of 115 basis points. Proceeds will be used to repay a $2 billion delayed draw term loan used to finance Sovos Brands Inc. acquisition, commercial paper and for general corporate purposes.

The deals are the latest in a slew of bond sales earmarked for mergers and acquisition financings after the worst year in a decade for buyout funding. The companies join the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb, Cisco Systems Inc. and AbbVie Inc., which have been able to lure outsized orders for their M&A financing transactions.

Risk premiums on the Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index stand at 89 basis points, matching the two-year low notched Feb. 22.

Bloomberg first reported the possibility of the BAE Systems sale on Monday, when the company held an investor call. BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among banks that acted as lead managers.

Nine borrowers sold more than $18 billion in the US high-grade market on Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

