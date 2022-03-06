(Bloomberg) -- U.K. defense giant BAE Systems Plc and Slovenia’s Pipistrel d.o.o. announced a partnership on Sunday to develop lighter, more sustainable aircraft.

The firms emphasized the appeal of electric-powered planes as countries’ air forces seek to reduce costs and carbon emissions.

“While operational capability will always be the priority in defense, we know that solutions that are sympathetic to the environment are becoming increasingly important,” BAE Systems Chief Operating Officer Ian Muldowney said in a written statement.

The London-based firm has been exploring ways to modernize countries’ fleets in the past few months. In December, it announced plans to join forces with Embraer SA to study the potential for developing a military version of the Brazilian planemaker’s Eve flying taxi.

