Baerbock Says Sanctions Will Only Be Lifted After Russian Withdrawal

(Bloomberg) --

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made clear that sanctions against Russia will only be lifted after a complete withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory, including the Donbas region and Crimea.

“It is important that we can withstand every sanction that we introduce, if necessary, for years,” Baerbock told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday. “We will only lift these sanctions once the Russian troops have left.”

The former Green party co-leader denied that Germany’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine has increased the risk of a nuclear war. Instead, she defended her government’s plan to deliver 50 Gepard tanks.

“That’s the least we can do now,” Baerbock said and announced that Germany will prepare further steps with its allies. Russia should never be able again to wage a war of aggression in violation of international law, she added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had warned last week that the sending heavy weapons would increase the risk of a nuclear war with Russia. A few days later, he changed tack and approved the delivery of Gepard tanks.

