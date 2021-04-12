(Bloomberg) -- German financial regulator Bafin faces a criminal probe into how it oversaw Wirecard AG and whether some of the agency’s staff illegally traded in the stock.

Frankfurt prosecutors opened their probe after reviewing information collected from Bafin in February when they visited the regulator’s offices. For now, no individual suspects have been identified, Nadja Niesen, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors, said in an email.

Prosecutors stepped in after they received criminal complaints from citizens earlier this year claiming Bafin failed to properly handle the Wirecard scandal, including the short-selling ban it issued in early 2019.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.