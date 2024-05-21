(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s financial regulator is considering lifting a cap on the number of new clients that N26 Bank AG can take on after the fintech improved its anti-money laundering controls, according to people familiar with the matter.

BaFin, as the watchdog is known, is considering scrapping the cap as soon as this year, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Representatives for BaFin and N26 declined to comment.

For years, the German regulator has been cracking down on startup banks and payment firms, pressuring them to improve their internal controls. With many firms beginning to show progress on those efforts, BaFin’s top anti-money laundering official told Bloomberg in an interview in February that the clampdown was set to relax.

BaFin earlier on Tuesday said it levied a €9.2 million ($10 million) penalty on N26, one of its biggest fines to date, after it found the fintech was delayed in submitting reports of suspected money laundering on its systems in 2022.

N26 has already set aside provisions to cover the fine and, since 2022, it’s invested more than €80 million on personnel and technical infrastructure that will help it combat financial crime, according to a statement from the company.

BaFin first introduced the cap on the company’s growth in 2021, limiting the number of customers that N26 Bank GmbH was permitted to take on to 50,000 per month. Last year, the regulator was set to loosen the cap to 60,000, according to reports from media including Handelsblatt and Financial Times at the time.

Such caps are especially painful for neobanks because fintechs usually rely on rapid growth to curry favor with investors.

N26 in recent years has said it’s looking to refocus on its European operations and announced in November it would end a pilot project in Brazil and leave the market. The Berlin-based fintech, which is backed by Peter Thiel and Tencent Holdings Ltd. and was once valued at more than $9 billion, closed about 500,000 accounts in the US in 2021 for a similar reason.

