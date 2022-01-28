(Bloomberg) -- Several rockets hit Baghdad International Airport on Friday leaving a hole in an unused passenger plane, the transport ministry said. There were no casualties.

The damaged plane was out of service, said an airport official, who asked not to be identified. Navigation at the airport wasn’t affected and no scheduled flights were delayed, the official said.

The attackers, who have yet to claim responsibility, were likely targeting the nearby U.S. base, Camp Victory, which houses American military personnel, the official said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.