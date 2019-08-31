(Bloomberg) -- The Bahamas began mobilizing private boats to evacuate residents in the path of Hurricane Dorian as quickly as possible, as the powerful system threatened to pummel the island nation with a dangerous storm surge and prolonged rains beginning early Sunday.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis made an urgent plea to residents in the cays -- low-elevation islands -- and coastal areas to leave immediately, bemoaning the fact that “there are many within the cays who are refusing to leave.”

“I beg and plead with you, for those of you who want to place their own lives in danger, please allow the women and elderly to leave,” Minnis said during a Saturday news conference that he called “my final appeal.”

The urgency stemmed in part because of Dorian’s shifting trajectory. A few days ago, the storm had been expected to reach Florida before stalling, doing damage as heavy rains and high water pummeled the state for days.

As the storm slowed and shifted course in the last 24 hours, hurricane watchers now believe the Bahamas may bear the brunt of Dorian’s Category 4 -- almost Category 5 -- winds, which could sit over the islands through Monday.

Bad Situation

“That’s a bad situation for the Bahamas,” said Steve Goldstein, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s liaison to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Island officials predicted that Grand Bahama, the northern-most island of the Bahamas archipelago, could see a 15-foot storm surge, which could increase another 2 to 3 feet because of high tides.

“I am 6-foot-1. Surges will be two to three times my height,” Minnis said. About 73,000 people and 21,000 homes are at risk, he said.

Abico Island, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) off the Florida coast, will begin seeing tropical storm-force winds around 2 a.m. Sunday, which will increase to hurricane force by 9 a.m. Sunday, according to Jeffrey Simmons, deputy director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology.

One of the richest countries in the Americas, the Bahamanian economy is dominated by tourism and banking, with the former being highly sensitive to the kinds of coastal damage officials are now predicting. Grand Bahama is home to Freeport, the country’s second-largest city, and is known for resort-style hotels and golf courses.

The last storm to do severe damage to part of the Bahamas was Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which caused about $250 million in damage when it struck as a Category Five storm. The country was was also impacted by Hurricane Wilma in 2005, which did about $100 million in damage.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Riley in Washington at michaelriley@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny, Virginia Van Natta

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.