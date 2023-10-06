(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain named Khalid Humaidan, a former BNP Paribas SA investment banker, to lead its central bank, replacing long-term governor Rasheed Al Maraj.

Humaidan will begin a five-year term on Feb. 1, state-run Bahrain News Agency said late Thursday, citing a decree from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Al Maraj has been governor since 2005.

Humaidan is the chief executive officer of the Bahrain Economic Development Board and is on the board of Mumtalakat, Bahrain’s wealth fund.

He joined EDB in 2019 from BNP Paribas, where he was head of global markets for the Middle East and Africa.

According to Mumtalakat’s profile of him, he has worked in capital markets for more than 20 years and graduated from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. He majored in finance.

Bahrain is a small Persian Gulf island connected by a bridge to its much bigger neighbor, Saudi Arabia. It pegs its currency to the US dollar.

