(Bloomberg) -- The Central Bank of Bahrain asked banks and financing firms to defer loan repayments for an additional six months starting January, in a move aimed at helping borrowers hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

Option to postpone installments is to be offered to all customers residing in the kingdom, whether individuals or companies, the central bank said in a circular issued to banks on Tuesday

Exception is amounts owed on credit cards and loans transferred to the court

Bank will reassess the continuation of such measures in 2021

