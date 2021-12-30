3h ago
Bahrain Central Bank Extends Loan Repayment Deferrals on Virus
(Bloomberg) -- The Central Bank of Bahrain asked banks and financing firms to defer loan repayments for an additional six months starting January, in a move aimed at helping borrowers hurt by the coronavirus crisis.
- Option to postpone installments is to be offered to all customers residing in the kingdom, whether individuals or companies, the central bank said in a circular issued to banks on Tuesday
- Exception is amounts owed on credit cards and loans transferred to the court
- Bank will reassess the continuation of such measures in 2021
