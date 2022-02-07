(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain’s cabinet approved plans to offer permanent residence to some foreigners and their families as part of the Gulf nation’s plans to bolster its economy.

The visa “will help enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom of Bahrain and support the development of various sectors, such as economic, investment and services,” Bahrain News Agency reported. Details on eligibility or the process for obtaining the visa were not immediately available.

Bahrain is under fiscal strain despite a $10 billion bailout package pledged by its wealthier neighbors in 2018. Late last year, the country set out plans to double its value-added tax to 10%, the Gulf’s highest rate after Saudi Arabia, in a bid to boost state revenue and curb one of the region’s widest budget deficits.

Oil-rich Gulf states have long resisted offering permanent residency, despite being reliant on millions of foreign workers, guarding generous privileges enjoyed by their nationals.

But last year, the United Arab Emirates launched “golden visas” and “green visas,” with the aim of attracting and retaining talent. Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar have taken steps toward allowing some expatriates permanent residency.

