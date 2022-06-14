(Bloomberg) --

Bahraini bank BBK BSC appointed seven females as board members at its group companies, joining a push to promote women to leadership positions.

The lender, formerly known as Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait, appointed Aisha Bushager, Mai Al Hamar and Dalal Buheji to CrediMax board, according to a statement. Fai Al Khalifa and Najwa Al Ahmed were named to Invita’s board, while Batool Sharaf joined the board of GPS and Latifa Al Sadeh the board of Family Bank.

The Bahraini women are among a growing number of females taking on leadership roles across the Gulf region. Last week, Saudi Arabia appointed a former Aramco executive as the first woman to join the board of its central bank.

