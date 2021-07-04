Bahrain’s Economy Set to Grow 3.1% This Year And Next

Bahrain’s economy is expected to grow 3.1% this year and next, recovering from last year’s downturn.

Gross domestic product contracted 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the Ministry of Finance and National Economy.

Non-oil sector output shrunk 3% in 1Q vs year ago

Oil economy grew 2%

Non-oil economy is set to see 3.8% growth this year and 3.7% in 2022, while oil economy growth is set to remain at 0% both years

Preliminarily projections show GDP contracted 5.1% last year

The International Monetary Fund expects Bahrain’s economy to grow 3.3% this year. The island nation is set to have one of the region’s widest deficits at about 9% of GDP this year, while its debt ratio in relation to economic output is seen as the highest in the Gulf.

