(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain’s InvestCorp fund is in exclusive talks with Elliott Management Corp. to buy iconic Italian soccer club AC Milan for an enterprise value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Investcorp’s other investments in Italy have included Gucci, Riva and Dainese.

Representatives for InvestCorp, Elliott and AC Milan declined to comment.

Elliott Management took control of AC Milan in 2018 after Chinese owner Li Yonghong defaulted on debt obligations.

Since he took over InvestCorp in 2015, Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi has launched a growth strategy that more than quadrupled the firm’s assets under management from $10 billion to $42 billion.

