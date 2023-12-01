Bahrain’s Wealth Fund to Become ‘Engine for Deals’ Under New CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund plans to sell stakes in at least four companies next year as it seeks to become a more active investor.

Mumtalakat Holding is “looking to increase our market activity,” Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa, Bahrain finance minister and chairman of the fund, said in an interview. “We are aiming to do at least four listings or market offerings of different parts of the Mumtalakat portfolio in 2024 on the main exchange and on alternative exchanges we have.”

Under chief executive officer Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa, who was appointed in May, the fund is conducting a review of its portfolio and expects to “enhance the portfolio through M&A and listings” over the next 18 to 24 months, he said in a separate interview.

Mumtalakat should become “an engine for deals,” with ambitions to expand its portfolio of companies regionally and internationally, the CEO said.

Bahrain’s plans to shake up Mumtalakat come as the fund is being eclipsed by some of the Middle East’s larger sovereign entities that have been involved in a flurry of deal activity. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which controls over $800 billion, and Abu Dhabi-based funds like Mubadala Investment Co. have become key sources of capital for global deals over the past few years.

State-controlled firms in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also driven a wave of initial public offerings that has turned the Middle East into a hotspot for share sales despite regional geopolitical tensions.

With around $18 billion in assets, Mumtalakat is much smaller than other regional sovereign funds. It’s best-known holding is a majority stake in luxury carmaker McLaren Group. It also holds stakes in some of the largest local companies including National Bank of Bahrain and Aluminium Bahrain.

