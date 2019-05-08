Bahrain Says It Will Draw $2.3 Billion From Gulf Fund This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain said it will draw another $2.3 billion this year from a bailout fund set up by its Gulf Arab allies to support the country’s efforts to reduce budget deficits and debt.

The sum is roughly in line with the amount received in 2018, Bahrain’s Finance Ministry said in an emailed statement. The $10 billion facility was made available by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Those wealthier Gulf monarchies rallied to Bahrain’s aid after its finances came under pressure due to lower oil prices, and it struggled to tap international bond markets last year. The Saudis have been Bahrain’s key backer since the Arab Spring protests of 2011, when the country’s Sunni Muslim monarchy was challenged by protesters who were mostly from the country’s Shiite majority. Saudi Arabia, the Gulf’s leading Sunni power, sent troops to help quell the protests.

Bahrain has promised to slash spending under the program agreed with neighbors. It will post a budget deficit equal to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 and 2.1 percent next year, down from 6.2 percent in 2018, the Finance Ministry said.

Those figures don’t match the International Monetary Fund estimates, which include extra-budgetary spending. The IMF has predicted a deficit of 8.4 percent this year and 7.7 percent next year.

Bahrain is also planning to borrow on international bond markets this year.

