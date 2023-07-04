(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain is set to invest £1 billion in the UK through private sector entities as part of an agreement signed during the Crown Prince’s visit to Britain.

The investments will be channeled through Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, alternative asset manager Investcorp Holdings BSC, as well as GFH Financial and Osool Asset Management, according to a twitter post.

Britain is currently negotiating a trade deal with a six-country bloc of Gulf oil producers that includes Bahrain. According to the UK government, a deal with the bloc is expected to add at least £1.6 billion ($2 billion) a year to its economy in the long run, and contribute an additional £600 million or more to the country.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.