(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain’s sale of $2 billion of debt was met by strong investor demand, allowing the country to tighten the pricing.

Pricing on a seven-year Islamic notes has decreased to 6% from the initial talk for the profit rate of around 6.625%, according to a person familiar with the matter. It’s also issuing 12-year conventional debt with final yield 7.5% versus guidance in range of 7.625%-7.75% down from around 8%. The size of each tranche is fixed at $1 billion.

The $14 billion orderbooks, which exclude joint lead manages interest, are skewed to the Islamic bond, the person said. Pricing is expected later on Tuesday.

Bahrain is following the likes of Mexico, Brazil and neighboring Saudi Arabia, which issued a $12 billion bond last month, taking advantage of a drop in US yields since October and to help fund fiscal deficits.

“These are currently exceptionally favorable market conditions right now,” Karim Adouane, senior portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi Investment Company said by email, pointing that the market reacted positively to the announcement and the Bahrain bond curve repriced 10 to 15 basis points better. “I would expect a final pricing very close to the secondary curve as there will be a lot of demand from investors worldwide,” he said.

Heavily dependent on oil production, Bahrain is one of the more economically vulnerable sovereigns in the Gulf. The country came under fiscal strain during the Covid-19 pandemic despite a $10 billion bailout package from its wealthier neighbors in 2018, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain is rated B+ by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Ltd. That’s four levels into junk territory. Still, its bonds trade far tighter than the average for single-B rated emerging markets, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.

It needs crude prices to average nearly $97 a barrel to balance its budget in 2024, the International Monetary Fund says. That’s significantly more than the average for Brent crude so far this year of less than $80 a barrel.

HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan, National Bank of Bahrain BSC and Standard Chartered Plc are among the main banks managing the transaction.

Bahrain last entered the international bond market in August, selling a $1 billion 10-year deal.

