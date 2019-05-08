(Bloomberg) -- Bahrain is planning to return to international bond markets this year for the first time since the kingdom’s Gulf allies pledged a $10 billion package to help repair its finances and support its currency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Government officials are in talks with banks for a possible issuance in the second half of the year and have already met global investors in a non-deal roadshow, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Bahrain delayed plans to sell bonds earlier this year after taking measures to cut spending and saying it intended to balance its budget by 2022, two people said. The finance ministry declined to comment.

The potential sale will test investor confidence in Bahrain, which struggled to tap international bond markets last year. Under a five-year program agreed on with its neighbors and led by Saudi Arabia, the country has pledged to raise its non-oil revenue and slash spending to trim its budget deficit and ballooning debt.

Bahrain’s finances came under pressure after the 2014 oil-price slump. The government has $6.8 billion of debt maturing this year and will need to fund a budget deficit estimated at $1.9 billion.

The country has one of the Gulf’s weakest finances with S&P Global estimating its net debt at about 63 percent of economic output this year. Interest payments make up about 25 percent of revenue, the ratings agency said in a report this month.

