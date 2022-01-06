(Bloomberg) -- The Thai baht fell the most since late November after the government raised the Covid-19 alert to the second-highest level.

The baht fell as much as 1% to 33.523 per dollar, the weakest level in a week. The drop came after the government on Thursday heightened the alert level from 3 to 4, a category that includes new guidelines to discourage dining and consuming alcohol in restaurants, leaving the house and using public transport as well as traveling abroad.

“The Thai baht is pretty sensitive to Covid-19 curbs due to the huge tourism industry,” said Mingze Wu, a foreign-exchange trader at StoneX Group in Singapore.

