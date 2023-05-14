You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
4m ago
Baht Quoted Stronger After Pro-Democracy Parties Win Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The baht was quoted stronger in early Asia-Pacific trading Monday after opposition parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai emerged as the biggest winners from Thailand’s elections over the weekend.
With about 97% of the vote counted, pro-democracy parties looked set to win majority of seats, putting them on course to wrest power from a military-backed government that has ruled for almost a decade.
The currency was quoted around 0.2% stronger at 33.93 per dollar.
Winning most seats in a Thai election doesn’t guarantee a place in the government as the military-appointed Senate and other parties could still block candidates for Premier.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:57
Cast of 'BlackBerry' film discuss the company's rise and fall
-
5:50
'BlackBerry' movie: Meet the actor playing Jim Balsillie
-
8:09
Eric Nuttall: Canadian energy producers most undervalued on the planet
-
7:07
Evictions: These are your rights as renter in each province and territory
-
3:07
Canadians spending on services, but pullback expected: RBC
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall