(Bloomberg) -- The baht was quoted stronger in early Asia-Pacific trading Monday after opposition parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai emerged as the biggest winners from Thailand’s elections over the weekend.

With about 97% of the vote counted, pro-democracy parties looked set to win majority of seats, putting them on course to wrest power from a military-backed government that has ruled for almost a decade.

The currency was quoted around 0.2% stronger at 33.93 per dollar.

Winning most seats in a Thai election doesn’t guarantee a place in the government as the military-appointed Senate and other parties could still block candidates for Premier.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.