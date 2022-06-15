(Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. is in discussions to sell its majority stake in iQiyi Inc. in a deal that could value the Netflix-style streaming service at $7 billion, Reuters reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Baidu intends to offload its 53% stake in a unit it’s decided is no longer core to its business, Reuters reported. The iQiyi shares have drawn early interest from several financial sponsors and state-owned companies, the news agency added. A deal could value iQiyi as a whole at roughly $7 billion, Reuters reported.

China’s search leader is delving deeper into areas it’s identified as longer-term growth drivers, including AI and autonomous driving, as its core ad business decelerates. IQiyi said in a statement that the idea of a stake sale is “purely market rumor.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.