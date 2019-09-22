Baidu Among First to Get China Self-Driving Permit: Global Times

(Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. was among three technology firms to receive China’s first batch of self-driving commercial licenses this Sunday, the state-run Global Times reported.

The permits were issued to firms by the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, as it launched a testing area for intelligent network automobiles, according to the report.

The credentials will enable the companies to conduct tests as well as carry out commercial operations in the area. Haylion Technologies and DeepBlue Technology also received licenses, Global Times reported.

