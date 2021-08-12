(Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. delivered a conservative outlook for the current quarter as a resurgent pandemic outbreak in China overshadowed the internet search giant’s push into newer arenas like cloud and smart devices. The stock slid in pre-market trading.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed 20% from a year earlier to 31.35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), compared with the 30.9 billion yuan of estimates. The company predicted sales of 30.6 billion yuan to 33.5 billion yuan for the September quarter, versus the 33.1 billion yuan seen by analysts.

“The Covid-19 situation in China is evolving and business visibility is limited,” Baidu said in a statement Thursday, adding that the preliminary view is subject to change.

Baidu swung to a net loss of 583 million yuan in the second quarter, after marking down the value of its stake in Kuaishou Technology. Shares of the livestreaming giant sank 28% in the quarter and are currently trading below its initial public offering price, as China’s crackdown on its internet industry expands beyond e-commerce and antitrust to encompass data security and video-streaming content.

Once China’s runaway leader in desktop search, 21-year-old Baidu is trying to reposition itself as an AI company with use cases in everything from ride-hailing to smart speakers and the cloud. It has teamed up with carmakers like BAIC and Geely to develop autonomous and electric vehicles, while expanding a nascent chip business beyond just in-house applications.Baidu “continues to invest heavily in new areas to capture the new frontier of technological development and to diversify its business beyond search,” TH Data Capital analyst Tian Hou wrote in a note before the results. “While some of these businesses are still in relatively early stages of monetization including its AI and no-man driving businesses, they are in the phase of rapid growth.”Near term, Baidu is still counting on search and other content offerings like live-streams and web shows to fuel its advertising platform, which contributed roughly 64% of sales for the first quarter.

While Robin Li’s firm has largely escaped Beijing’s campaign to rein in big tech, a harsher-than-expected ban on for-profit after-school tutoring will likely cripple the spending power of some of its key ad clients. Its Netflix-style service iQiyi Inc. could face tighter scrutiny after state media criticized platform operators for hyping up celebrity fan culture.

Why China Is Cracking Down on Its Technology Giants: QuickTake

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.