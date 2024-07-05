17h ago
Baidu Upgrades Ernie AI Model, Cuts Pricing Further
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s internet search leader launched the latest iteration of its large language model, Ernie 4.0 Turbo, to enterprise clients, Baidu Vice President Xie Guangjun says during an event in Shanghai Friday.
- Ernie 4.0 Turbo costs 30 yuan ($4.13) per 1M input tokens and 60 yuan per 1M output tokens: Xie
- Earlier Ernie models will cut their pricing by as much as 83%, co. says in a press release
- Ernie’s average daily usage went up 150% sequentially in the second quarter: release
- NOTE: China’s big tech firms and LLM startups are offering free credits or steep discounts for developers using their AI models in a fierce land-grab
- NOTE: OpenAI’s most advanced model, GPT-4o, costs $5 per 1M input tokens and $15 per 1M output tokens
