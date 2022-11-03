(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify

It may feel like a lifetime, but less than three weeks ago the UK had a different prime minister, a different Chancellor of the Exchequer and a brewing conflict between the government and the Bank of England. Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and BOE Governor Andrew Bailey were at loggerheads as the deadline for the central bank to end a bond-buying program neared. Cue the blame game with Kwarteng saying any fresh turmoil in markets would be “a matter for the governor.” But Bailey didn't budge. And days after that deadline passed, Kwarteng was out of a job and Truss wasn't far behind.

In this episode of In the City, senior reporter Phil Aldrick and correspondent Lizzy Burden join David Merritt in a conversation about the tension between the government and the BOE, and how Bailey navigated both the market turmoil and pressure from Westminster.

As Aldrick points out, while Bailey and the BOE “played a very good hand,” chaos in the pension market that happened on the bank's watch was a failure of financial oversight. And as Burden highlights, skepticism toward financial institutions can still be found in the new administration. Just this week, Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch questioned the accuracy of economic forecasts produced by the UK’s independent fiscal watchdog, weeks before the government is to announce a package of tax rises and spending cuts meant to reassure markets given the shaky state of the country’s finances.

