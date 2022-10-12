(Bloomberg) -- Hours after sending shock waves through markets with his promise to end emergency gilt purchases this week, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is under pressure to reverse course.

On Wednesday, the BOE was forced to reiterate Bailey’s ultimatum after the Financial Times reported that officials had briefed bankers privately before the governor spoke that they could extend the deadline.

The confusion roiled markets, sending the pound at one point to below $1.10 for the first time this month, and the yield on 30-year gilts to more than 5% for the first time since the central bank’s initial intervention in the market.

The BOE, charged with maintaining financial stability, is under intense pressure to prevent a meltdown in the pensions industry triggered by the government’s mini-budget last month. The industry has urged the bank to continue offering help as surging gilt yields trigger margin calls and force them to dump assets. But Bailey has staked his credibility on ending the emergency aid promptly, warning funds that they had just “three days left” to sort out their liquidity positions.

“This is looking like an increasingly untenable situation,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo. “Bailey will have to walk these comments back.”

The central bank has already seen its credibility called into question after a lackluster initial response to rocketing inflation. Now Bailey finds himself boxed in: If he holds the line, the UK could see another punishing surge in bond yields that would cause more economic damage; if he backs down, his reputation will be in tatters.

The episode underscores the conflicting forces buffeting Bailey. While the BOE’s overarching task is to rein in inflation from near its highest in 40 years, it’s also charged with maintaining stability in markets that have been roiled by Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to slash taxes. Investors think Bailey will have to tilt his attention toward markets for the moment to avoid a crisis.

“The market is under tremendous stress, and the overwhelming direction of trades is sell,” said Patrick Bloomfield, a partner at consultant Hymans Robertson. “It takes longer than a day for these sales to be organized. That’s why we had the systemic issue in the first place.”

Even if Bailey survives the immediate crisis, he is under fire for failing to move quickly enough on inflation. Truss and her allies in the ruling Conservative Party have been sharply critical of the BOE for continuing its easy-money policy until the end of last year even though signs were gathering that wages and prices were taking off.

The BOE started buying long-dated bonds late last month as an emergency measure to ensure pension funds exposed to so-called liability-driven investment strategies could clear their positions after the British government triggered a market rout by announcing £45 billion ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts. The plan was always due to expire at the end of this week and Bailey signaled he wants to stick to that timetable to enforce market discipline despite traders and asset managers pricing in longer term support.

The gamble that Bailey has taken on gives a sense of how uncomfortable he is buying gilts to ensure financial stability at a time when he’s also trying to tighten monetary policy to tackle surging inflation.

Addressing the Institute of International Finance annual meeting in Washington, Bailey made it clear the policy had been a last resort. Officials stayed up several nights trying to construct an alternative “targeted” intervention, he said, but they were left with no option other than purchasing government debt.

Unlike the “dash for cash” when the Bank bought bonds at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the policy is now internally contradictory: Bailey is hitting the accelerator and the brake at the same time -- buying gilts for financial stability while raising interest rates and preparing to sell gilts to bring down inflation.

The fundamental cause of Bailey’s problem is the new British government led by Truss which took office at the start of September with an ideological commitment to cutting taxes. They have disregarded the advice of the economic-policy establishment that she and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, say have held back growth with their risk-averse policy settings.

While Truss’s initial policy push was delayed by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she stamped her mark on the UK on Sept. 23, when Kwarteng unveiled tax-cutting plans. Bailey has been dealing with the fallout ever since, as markets tumbled, pushing up borrowing costs for millions of mortgage holders and threatening to trigger a fire sale of UK assets. Kwarteng won’t set out the details of how he will fund the tax cuts until Oct. 31.

The BOE has been “played into a difficult position” by the mini-budget, NatWest Group Plc Chairman Howard Davies told Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua.

“They are trying to hold things together as best they can in something of a policy vacuum, and that’s never a great place to be for a central bank,” he said. “The key thing is some certainty about the government’s fiscal policy and we’re not going to get that until the end of the month, so I fear that the next couple of weeks is going to be a bit of a rocky ride.”

Investors fear that the UK will let both inflation and debt spiral upwards with the BOE unwilling to offset the government’s inflationary tax cuts by raising rates aggressively.

The government may have to step in to rescue stricken pension funds itself. Nick Macpherson, a former Treasury official, said on Twitter: “It is not the Bank of England’s job to bail out pension funds. But history suggests it’s a job the government will take on and it will be working on a scheme right now. Sadly, this can only add to the state’s liabilities and to upward pressure on interest rates.”

Kwarteng will join Bailey at the International Monetary Fund meetings in the US capital this week in an awkward double act trying to defend the UK policy settings against the backdrop of turmoil at home. The IMF has been among the most prominent critics of Kwarteng’s fiscal policy.

The BOE fears its emergency gilt purchases grounds could look like it is bankrolling the government. Anne Sibert, professor of economics at the University of London, described the bank’s position as “outrageous” and said a proper intervention in gilt markets for financial stability reasons “should long ago have been formalized.”

Bailey signaled that the BOE is worried that an extended bail-out with no regulatory strings attached will create “moral hazard,” under which institutions are encouraged to take risky bets because they know they will always be rescued. At the IIF, he pointed out that the non-bank sector, the collection of asset managers and pension funds at the heart of the market chaos, is not sufficiently regulated.

Bartosz Pawlowski, chief investment officer at mBank SA’s asset management operation who watched Bailey at the IIF, said he thought the central banker must have had an indication from the pension fund industry that they could contain their risks within the deadline he’s set.

“I would assume he is aware of what is happening with pension funds and expects the process to be finished by the end of the week,” he said. “Why else would you put yourself in a position like this?”

