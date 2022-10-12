(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s warning that fund managers should cut vulnerable positions before the central bank ends debt purchases is sending a shiver around already fragile global bond markets.

Concern is growing that the strict deadline will trigger a wave of forced selling from Treasuries to corporate bonds as funds exit positions that only remained tenable because the BOE stepped in last month to buy gilts. There’s also speculation investors will cash out of pension funds, triggering further sales.

“The BOE has given investors a rather short space of time for the size of these positions so there may be contagion concerns,” said Laura Fitzsimmons, executive director of macro rates and FX sales at JPMorgan’s Australian unit in Sydney. “There would be concerns in markets that are a bit more illiquid about spillover into forced sales elsewhere.”

Treasuries fell Tuesday following Bailey’s comments made at the Institute of International Finance annual meeting in Washington. They rallied on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported the BOE had told banks it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying program past Friday if market conditions demanded it. The newspaper cited people it didn’t identify, and didn’t say when the central bank had made those comments.

‘More Volatility’

The global financial turmoil surrounding last month’s UK budget has already had an impact in the market for Australia’s A$277 billion ($174 billion) in securitized debt assets.

“What is happening with the BOE is adding more volatility when we really don’t need it,” said Pauline Chrystal, a portfolio manager at Kapstream Capital in Sydney.

Spreads of asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities have widened in recent weeks as a number of investors tapped dealers about potential sales of their holdings after UK pension funds were forced to sell down some assets to meet margin calls, she said.

