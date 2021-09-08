(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he is among officials who think a minimum criteria for tighter U.K. monetary policy has been met, remarks that could reinforce expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates next year.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Bailey said officials were evenly split at their August meeting on whether there was clear evidence that the economy is eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target “sustainably.” The BOE had previously said it would keep policy on hold at least until those conditions had been met.

Deputy Governors Dave Ramsden and Ben Broadbent said they concurred. Silvana Tenreyro, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said she was among those who disagreed.

While minutes of the BOE’s August meeting showed officials had differing opinions on the matter, Bailey said Wednesday that the split on the eight-member committee was “four-all.”

Still, he stressed that those who thought that condition of the forward guidance had been meet didn’t consider it that as sufficient grounds to push for tighter policy immediately.

Officials at the meeting voted unanimously to keep rates on hold at 0.1%, but warned that modest increases in coming years were likely to be necessary. Bailey reiterated that on Wednesday, saying it was “reasonable” to expect hikes would come.

