(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said policy makers shouldn’t overreact to a “temporary” jump in inflation, pushing back on speculation that he’ll soon move to tighten monetary policy.

Part of the recent inflation increase is due to base effects and shortages that emerged with coronavirus lockdown rules loosened, and those effects “should not last,” the governor said in a speech in London on Thursday. He also expects a shift away from goods consumption toward services as the economy more fully reopens.

For now, he said it’s important “the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions.”

The remarks strengthen the impression that the BOE will overlook a surge in inflation above its 2% target while the economy reopens following 16 months of coronavirus lockdowns.

