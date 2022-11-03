(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the recent market turmoil triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s fiscal plans damaged UK credibility and it will have a lasting effect through a premium on borrowing costs.

“There has been a questioning of UK policy,” Bailey said in response to questions about the fallout from the mini-budget. “That will have some lasting effect. We’ll have to work very hard to put that in the past.”

Bailey, who said he was talking about policy in general, and not politics, said he was “acutely aware” of the issue when in Washington for International Monetary Fund meetings last month.

The market impact of the government’s program -- a surge in gilt yields and a drop in the pound -- forced the government to ultimately reverse course on many of the measures. The controversy also cost Truss her job after just weeks in the role, making her tenure in No. 10 the shortest ever.

“There has been a UK premium on rates,” Bailey said. “If you look at how UK rates have moved since we were here at beginning of August compared to the euro area and the US, they’ve all gone up, but the UK clearly went up far more, and it went up during this period when there was considerable turmoil in the markets.”

“This is an issue we’ll have to face up to,” he added.

