(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank wasn’t prepared for the shock market reaction to Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement in September because Treasury officials had not properly briefed them on the extent of the Chancellor’s program.

The BOE raised interest rates by half a point on Sept. 22, the day before Kwarteng announced a £45 billion tax giveaway that sent shockwaves through markets, caused a run on the pound and ultimately forced the bank into a £20 billion emergency stability operation.

The rate decision had already surprised markets, since some investors were expecting the BOE to step up its campaign against inflation by raising rates three quarters of a percentage point.

Addressing the House of Lords economic affairs committee, Bailey said, “there were parts of it (the fiscal statement) we had no idea” about. “I knew what had been said by the prime minister during the leadership campaign but we did not know what was going to be in the statement.”

Liz Truss, who survived 44 days as prime minister, had pledged tax cuts of around £36 billion in the Tory leadership battle over the summer. Rishi Sunak, her adversary and successor as prime minister, warned that her package would crash sterling.

As is the custom, the BOE’s monetary policy committee meetings were attended by a Treasury official, in this case the Chief Economist Clare Lombardelli. Bailey said she did not know what was going to appear in the fiscal event on Sept. 23 either.

“I have no doubt Treasury officials told me everything they knew,” Bailey said. “I think it’s fair to say that I don’t think Treasury officials were clear on what was going to be in it. Even a day before, I don’t think it was settled.”

“There was no formal communication of the sort we normally have. It was a quite extraordinary process in that sense.” Bailey has previously said he held regular weekly conversations with Kwarteng, when he was chancellor.

Mervyn King, a former BOE governor who sits on the lords committee questioning Bailey, said the convention was that the Treasury would brief the BOE over the “broad set of measures” rather than specific policies.

Bailey responded that the lack of an accompanying forecast of the fiscal plans from the Office for Budget Responsibility had made it hard to measure their likely impact. The MPC minutes for September state that officials would take the impact into consideration at the next meeting in November.

Bailey was also forced to admit that the BOE had been too complacent about the risk to the public finances from rising interest rates on its vast money printing program.

The committee pointed out that it had asked deputy governor Ben Broadbent in May 2021 whether the BOE should prepare for the impact of higher rates on the quantitative easing program, which was still underway and would reach £895 billion by the end of the year.

Broadbent said at the time that “you tend to get rising interest rates in an environment of stronger growth, stronger growth brings in more taxes and generally reduces the deficit.” The BOE is now facing tens of billions of pounds of net losses on the on the QE portfolio.

“Quite a lot has happened since then,” Bailey said. “You’re right that comment is dated. Of course, it’s a reasonable comment on a more normal cycle of monetary policy, but we’re not in that.”

On monetary policy, Bailey reiterated themes he has hit before in suggesting the UK economy is headed into recession partly because inflation has soared to its highest in four decades.

On inflation, he said, “We’re having to sort of watch carefully the evolution of that risk, because I would also say is that the big external shocks are moving as well.”

Wages, Bailey said, were rising in step with the BOE’s forecasts but that “the cycle of vacancies to unemployment ratio seems to have stabilized at least at a high level. so we’re beginning to see some signs of that” pressure easing.

On banking regulation and the Solvency II rules, Bailey said, “there have been differences of view particularly between us in the industry over just how far that goes.” The UK, he said, should move in step with other countries because “people want to do business in places that have robust legal systems and sensible regulation.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.