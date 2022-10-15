(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he has already spoken to the UK’s new chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, and they agreed on the importance of fiscal sustainability.

“The very clear message is there is a very clear and immediate meeting of minds on the importance of sustainability,” Bailey said at a panel discussion in Washington on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings.

Bailey also welcomed the fact that UK fiscal policy will once again be informed by analysis from the Office for Budget Responsibility under Hunt. “Flying blind is not the way to achieve sustainability,” he said.

Hunt was parachuted in as chancellor on Friday after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as a consequence of the market panic created by his plan for £45 billion ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts last month.

The Bank was forced to step in and buy government debt to avert a fire-sale in long-dated gilts. That £65 billion-backstop program ended Friday leaving the government exposed to the full force any further market turmoil on Monday.

The governor underlined once again that he doesn’t consider it his role to support bond prices. The emergency backstop was “not about steering market yields toward some particular level, but rather preventing them from being distorted by market dysfunction,” he said.

“This move, together with slightly lower borrowing costs, gets only part of the way to putting debt back on a sustainable track. About £24 billion more savings or revenue raisers are still needed” - Jamie Rush and Dan Hanson. For the full report click here

As well as firing Kwarteng, Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday tore up plans to freeze corporation tax and promised cuts in public spending as she sought to avoid another damaging selloff.

The measures were an attempt to restore confidence in the UK public finances and temper the stimulus that was threatening to undermine the BOE’s fight against soaring inflation.

Hunt is reviewing the government’s fiscal plans and will announce a full package on Oct. 31. Bailey said they had spoken and the markets should be reassured that fiscal sustainability was the chancellor’s priority.

The chaos in markets has put the BOE in a difficult position in recent weeks as it stepped in to avoid a meltdown of liability driven investment strategies used by pension funds.

The Bank’s purchases of £20 billion of gilts had looked a lot like the quantitative easing policies that had sought to spur inflation in previous years, Bailey said, and that had created confusion over the Bank’s policy stance. The program ended Friday, Bailey underlined.

In his speech in Washington, he attempted to draw a distinction between the BOE’s two responsibilities: tackling inflation and ensuring financial stability. He warned that interest rates will rise faster than expected and that the bond buying backstop was not an attempt to manage government borrowing costs.

The BOE is expected to raise rates by as much as a 1 percentage point, the biggest move since 1989, at its next meeting on Nov. 3. By then, the BOE will have the new government’s fully costed budget.

“We will not hesitate to raise interest rates to meet the inflation target,” Bailey said. “As things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August.”

