(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital and Advent International are preparing a fresh bid for German lighting maker Osram Licht AG, ratcheting up a bidding war with Austrian sensor maker AMS AG, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The two buyout firms plan to announce their intention to submit a new proposal as soon as Wednesday, with a formal bid coming later, said the people who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. The approach is expected to be above AMS’s 38.50 euros-a-share offer that’s valued at 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion), they said.

Osram shares erased earlier losses, jumping to 38.75 euros as of 12:15 p.m. in Frankfurt, an advance of 2.1%. Spokespeople for Bain, Advent, Osram declined to comment.

Bain’s pursuit of Osram has fresh momentum after teaming up with Advent as a replacement for its earlier partner Carlyle Group, which backed away from the transaction. The private equity firms will need to snatch the initiative away from AMS, which trumped an earlier 35 euro-a-share offer and won the support of Osram’s board.

The door is open to a come back. Management of the German lighting maker expressed some reservations about AMS’s proposal and Osram’s workforce had come out in favor of Bain and Carlyle.

AMS Chief Executive Officer Alexander Everke has been speaking with his investors across Europe, the U.S. and Asia to build the case for buying Osram.

He said last week that his planned takeover of the company garnered “strong support,” prompting AMS to lower the minimum acceptance rate for its offer to 62.5% from 70%. He needs the backing of shareholders to push through a capital raise to finance the deal.

