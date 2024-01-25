(Bloomberg) -- The private equity owners of Zelis are weighing options for the health-care technology company, including a possible sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Bain Capital and Parthenon Capital have been speaking with potential advisers about exploring a sale or initial public offering of US-based Zelis, according to the people. They’re also open to bringing in new investors to Zelis in a private transaction as well, they said.

Zelis, which manages health-care payments, could be valued at $15 billion or more in any deal, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are in the early stages and no final decisions on Zelis have been taken, the people said. Representatives for Bain, Parthenon and Zelis declined to comment.

Zelis operates a platform that’s been helping to digitize payments in health-care, where billions of dollars of spending is still disbursed using paper checks. The company works with more than 700 health payers to manage claims, negotiate with providers and save money. Its technology is used for about $80 billion of provider payments every year, according to Bain’s website, helping doctors get paid quicker.

In 2019, Bain invested in the merger of Parthenon-backed health-care payments technology companies Zelis Healthcare and RedCard Systems.

A potential deal for Zelis comes as more private equity firms start to prioritize cashing in on portfolio companies after what has been a challenging period for exiting investments. Bloomberg News reported this month that Hellman & Friedman is weighing a potential sale of energy data platform Enverus at $5 billion or more, and PAI Partners is exploring options for an ice cream joint venture with Nestle SA that could carry a price tag of about $10 billion.

Bain is separately exploring a sale of a different payroll software firm called Zellis, which could be valued at about £2 billion ($2.5 billion), Bloomberg News reported earlier in January.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.