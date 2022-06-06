(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Bain Capital has committed $250 million in growth capital to packaged-foods distributor Cuisine Solutions Inc., according to a statement Monday.

The minority investment values the Sterling, Virginia-based business at more than $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Representatives for Bain and Cuisine Solutions declined to comment on the valuation.

Funds from the transaction will be used to accelerate product innovation and help scale the business domestically and internationally, the companies said in the statement. As part of the deal, current management will continue to lead Cuisine Solutions, including Chief Executive Officer Felipe Hasselmann and Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain. The executive team will retain a significant interest in the company alongside the Vilgrain family’s controlling stake.

“What we’re planning to do is to take full advantage of the quality we can bring to all the channels that we work with: national restaurant chains, airlines, food service, military and retail,” Hasselmann said in an interview. “That will allow us to bring additional value to our partners either by labor reductions, higher quality, consistency, safety or all of the above.”

Founded in 1987, Cuisine Solutions makes vacuum-sealed products known as sous vide foods that are distributed to more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers globally, according to the statement. From half-chicken with thyme to brown sugar glazed pork, the company also provides meals for airlines.

“We always invest for the long term, and we’re very mindful of the challenges the macro environment brings,” said Cristian Jitianu, managing director at Bain. “But really we invest where we see the potential of businesses in five years. What we look for is sectors where there are a lot growth, and then we look for companies that have truly differentiated in those sectors.”

Bain Capital has done numerous deals in the restaurant and retail sectors. Its previous investments have included Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and Advantage Solutions Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.