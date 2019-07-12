(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital agreed to buy 60% of WPP Plc’s market research unit Kantar in a deal that values the business at $4 billion.

The private equity firm entered into exclusive talks for the business last week after beating out rival buyout companies. WPP will retain around 60% of the proceeds of around $3.1 billion from the sale to cut debt to the low end of its target range, and return around $1.2 billion to shareholders, it said in a statement.

The price is in line with the valuation reported by Bloomberg when the two companies entered exclusive talks last week.

The sale is part of WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read’s push to cut debt and simplify the global ad agency network after ditching his predecessor’s acquisition-fueled growth strategy.

“With a much stronger balance sheet and a return of approximately 8% of our current market value to shareholders planned, we are making good progress with our transformation,” Read said in the statement.

