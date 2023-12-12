(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Eleda, a Swedish infrastructure projects and services firm, from the private equity firm Altor.

The transaction values Eleda at about €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Altor will retain a minority stake, according to a statement Wednesday. Eleda’s founders, Johan Halvardsson and Peter Condrup, and its management team will “substantially reinvest” in the company, the statement showed.

A representative for Bain Capital declined to comment on the valuation.

Stockholm-based Eleda invests in infrastructure projects including water and sewerage, power distribution, district heating, roads, data centers, railways and electric vehicle charging stations. The business, much of it related to so-called green transition projects, generates more than 15 billion Swedish kronor ($1.4 billion) of revenue.

Altor created Eleda in April 2020 through the merger of three infrastructure services platforms. At the time of the merger the company had about SEK 6 billion of turnover.

Citigroup Inc. was financial adviser to Altor and the founders. Rothschild & Co. acted for Bain Capital.

