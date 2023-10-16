(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital hired Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s Angelo Rufino as a senior member of its special-situations arm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rufino, group head and chief investment officer of Brookfield Special Investments, is set to join Bain after a period of garden leave, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

While at Brookfield, Rufino made investments including the firm’s $2 billion strategic partnership with publisher Primary Wave Music. He joined the firm in 2014 after working at Brigade Capital Management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Brookfield and Rufino, a managing partner in the firm’s private equity group, declined to comment. Bain had no immediate comment.

Brookfield’s special investments arm has been seeking $3.5 billion for its second fund focused on providing bespoke debt or equity financing to businesses, Bloomberg reported in April. Anuj Ranjan, president of Brookfield’s private equity business, will lead the firm’s special investments strategy.

Bain’s special-situations arm, led by CIO Jonathan Lavine, has $16 billion of assets under management, according to its website. The firm focuses on providing what it describes as bespoke capital solutions to meet the needs of borrowers.

