(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital is “definitely bullish on Japan” as one of its investment destinations, said Managing Director David Gross-Loh, noting that the country has handled the coronavirus pandemic “pretty well.”

Bain is focused on longer-term opportunities in Japan, where health care for example will likely take on greater importance as the population ages, he said in an recent phone interview

If Covid-19 pushes Japan’s economy into a prolonged downturn, that could put pressure on companies and fuel discussions on whether they should take themselves private to focus on restructuring

NOTE: Bain recently bought Showa Aircraft Industry and is investing in medical and nursing services provider Nichiigakkan as part of a management buyout

There’s already a “general trend in support” of MBOs in Japan and crises like the outbreak could accelerate the process because businesses are more likely to reassess their operations

Banks in the country are very supportive of private equity funds

