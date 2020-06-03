22h ago
Bain Capital Is ‘Bullish’ on Japan, Sees Management Buyout Trend
(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital is “definitely bullish on Japan” as one of its investment destinations, said Managing Director David Gross-Loh, noting that the country has handled the coronavirus pandemic “pretty well.”
- Bain is focused on longer-term opportunities in Japan, where health care for example will likely take on greater importance as the population ages, he said in an recent phone interview
- If Covid-19 pushes Japan’s economy into a prolonged downturn, that could put pressure on companies and fuel discussions on whether they should take themselves private to focus on restructuring
- NOTE: Bain recently bought Showa Aircraft Industry and is investing in medical and nursing services provider Nichiigakkan as part of a management buyout
- There’s already a “general trend in support” of MBOs in Japan and crises like the outbreak could accelerate the process because businesses are more likely to reassess their operations
- Banks in the country are very supportive of private equity funds
