(Bloomberg) -- Further mergers are likely in the booming private credit business because the low fees earned by lenders will push smaller firms to get bigger and reap economies of scale, according to Jonathan Lavine, co-managing partner of Bain Capital.

For buyout firms on the hunt for financing, private lending has developed into a trillion-dollar alternative to banks and the high-yield and leveraged-loan markets. The sector’s fast growth makes it attractive, yet bigger firms have an advantage.

“There will be more consolidation between private credit firms, as there are so many small shops that need to scale, because it is a low-fee business,” Lavine, who is also chief investment officer of Bain Capital Credit, said in an interview Tuesday in London.

Among recent deals, Nuveen bought Arcmont Asset Management and combined it with its Churchill Asset Management unit to create a $60 billion private debt platform, while First Sentier Investors acquired a majority stake in lender AlbaCore Capital Group.

Private credit is appealing to listed private equity firms, he said. “The credit business also lends itself nicely to public private-capital firms that are being opportunistic as it’s seen as relatively low-risk and fast-growing,” he said.

Boston-based Bain Capital, which has about $180 billion in assets under management, invests in both private equity and private credit.

The jump in interest rates over the past two years is a boon for lenders because they earn more on their floating-rate loans. Yet it’s also putting pressure on borrowers, some of which are struggling to keep up with their rising debt burdens. Some companies that were financed at higher multiples of their enterprise values will need time to grow into their capital structures, or they will need to restructure, Lavine said.

“The question isn’t so much about rising rates; we have had rate rises before,” Lavine said. “It is more about the valuations that private credit deals are being done at.”

