(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP are closing in on a long-sought agreement to acquire German lighting firm Osram Licht AG for almost 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private-equity firms are offering around 35 euros per share, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They have lined up financing for the bid, clearing a hurdle that has slowed the months-long negotiations, the people said.

Osram’s supervisory board is scheduled to Thursday meet to vote on the bid, one the people said. While a deal could still fall apart, an announcement could come as soon as this week, they said.

Osram shares surged as much as 13%, the most since February, after Reuters reported earlier on the bid. They rose up 12% to 32.25 euros in Frankfurt.

Representatives from Carlyle, Bain and Osram declined to comment.

Funding has been a challenge as potential lenders raised concerns about future earnings forecasts for the company after Osram issued a string of profit warnings. That led the banks to reconsider the terms they were willing to offer on an acquisition loan, people familiar with the matter have said.

Negotiations to buy Osram have moved slowly since they were first revealed in February. Osram in March announced its sixth profit warning in just over a year as orders slowed for its lights, which are used in cars and smartphones. The company said in May the general economic slowdown is hurting its business.

Read more about Osram’s financial results here.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sarah Syed in Berlin at ssyed35@bloomberg.net;Eyk Henning in Frankfurt at ehenning1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, ;Ben Scent at bscent@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.