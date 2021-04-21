Bain Considering Bid to Take Toshiba Private, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital is exploring a bid to acquire Toshiba Corp., Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity giant has entered into discussions with Japanese banks, including units of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., to secure funding for a potential bid, Reuters reported, citing one person.

Toshiba shares tumbled Wednesday after the Japanese company said a potential buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners has stalled.

Read more: Toshiba Drops After Disclosing CVC Buyout Offer Has Stalled

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.