(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has emerged as the frontrunner for a majority stake in WPP Plc’s market-research unit Kantar, people familiar with the matter said.

WPP is poised to enter final negotiations with Bain Capital on terms of a transaction after the private equity firm submitted the strongest offer by the June 25 deadline, the people said. Rival bidder Apollo Global Management is no longer actively pursuing a deal, one of the people said. No final agreements have been reached, and other suitors remain interested in the business, they said.

The sale could value Kantar at about 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) to 3.5 billion pounds, people familiar with the matter said previously. Representatives for WPP, Bain and Apollo declined to comment.

WPP shares were up 2.7% as of 4:04 p.m. in London.

The Kantar sale is part of WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read’s push to cut debt and simplify the network of more than 100 agencies after ditching his predecessor Martin Sorrell’s acquisition-fueled growth strategy.

Read is focusing on improving WPP’s digital marketing skills after losing work with some key consumer goods clients. The owner of agencies including Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson has struggled with the shift to online marketing and faces a growing threat from Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Sorrell had strongly advocated keeping Kantar, which analysts say has under-performed the rest of WPP in recent years. The bidders are comfortable with Kantar’s basic business model and want to speed up its delivery of data and services and add more digital activities, its CEO Eric Salama said in an interview last month.

Read has said he’d like to keep a 25% to 40% stake and will use some of the proceeds to offset earnings dilution. The company is slated to update investors on the process by its half-year results in August. Vista Equity Partners, Platinum Equity and Apollo were bidding against Bain in the final round, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Click here to read more about WPP’s last financial results.

WPP said Monday it was selling its 25% stake in sports-marketing agency Chime Communications Ltd. to majority shareholder Providence for 54.4 million pounds.

(Adds WPP shares in fourth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Joe Mayes, David Hellier, Liana Baker and Ruth David.

To contact the reporters on this story: Dinesh Nair in London at dnair5@bloomberg.net;Sarah Syed in London at ssyed35@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dinesh Nair at dnair5@bloomberg.net, Thomas Pfeiffer, Amy Thomson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.