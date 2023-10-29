(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Michael Hui to help expand its business in China, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hui, who led Goldman’s private equity business in China, is set to join Bain’s special situations arm after a period of gardening leave, said some of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing confidential information. Hui has worked at Goldman since 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was made a partner in 2020.

Representatives for Boston-based Bain and Goldman declined to comment.

Bain, which last year raised $2 billion for a special situations fund dedicated to the Asia Pacific, has been bolstering its presence in the region. Earlier this month, the firm hired real estate investment executive Man Kinoshita from Goldman as a Tokyo-based partner.

