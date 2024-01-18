(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital is considering a sale of Zellis that could value the UK payroll software firm at about £2 billion ($2.5 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The buyout firm has been discussing exit options with potential advisers, said the people, who asked not to be identified as information is private. It could start a sale process later this year, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Bain could decide to keep the asset for longer, said the people. A representative for Bain declined to comment.

Zellis provides human resources and payroll software and related outsourcing services. It handles about about 5 million employees’ payrolls every month and counts department store Harrods and carmaker Jaguar among its customers, according to the company’s website.

Bain agreed to buy the firm, which was formerly the UK division of NGA Human Resources, for an undisclosed sum in 2017.

