(Bloomberg) -- Bain & Co. is offering buyouts to staffers in London, the latest sign that global consultancies are seeing a slowdown in demand for their services.

The Boston-based firm offered a range of packages to employees in London affected by the move, according to people familiar with the matter. Some staffers were given the option to depart with multiple months pay or to transfer to other overseas offices, such as those in Johannesburg and Sydney, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel information.

“Bain has offered a limited group of UK employees a range of entirely voluntary options for managing next steps in their careers over the next year, including transfers to other Bain offices, a leave of temporary absence or choosing voluntarily to leave Bain with the firm’s support,” the company said in a statement.

Management consultancies, long viewed as a bellwether for the white-collar economy, are looking to cut costs with a growing number of their clients looking to shelve long-term investments as they navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment. It’s a stark reversal from the boom times of the pandemic, which spurred hiring sprees across the professional services industry.

Bain’s global headcount jumped to more than 18,000 in 2022, a 50% increase from 2020. The firm employed more than 6,000 staffers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2022.

Job openings at consultancies across the UK plummeted by more than 80% in 2023, with McKinsey, Bain, Boston Consulting Group and Accenture posting only 248 vacancies last year compared with 1,389 in 2022, according to data from labor market analytics firm Vacancysoft. The Big Four accounting firms — Ernst & Young LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Deloitte LLP and KPMG LLP — have also frozen pay and cut bonuses.

