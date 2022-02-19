(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital’s Stephen Pagliuca will become co-chairman of the Italian soccer team Atalanta after leading a group of investors to buy a 55% stake in the company that controls the Serie A club.

Pagliuca, co-chairman of the Boston-based asset manager, and a group of unidentified investors, agreed with the Percassi family on a partnership aimed at boosting the team’s appeal outside of Europe, according to a statement. The family, which controls the team, will remain the single biggest investor in the club.

Atalanta ranks fifth in Italy’s premier Serie A league after finishing third last season, which qualified the Bergamo-based club to play in Europe’s Champions League competition this year.

Pagliuca is also part of a growing list of financiers in the owners’ boxes of professional sports franchises, serving as managing general partner and member of the executive committee of the Boston Celtics.

Read More: the Florida Financiers Buying Up Europe’s Soccer Teams

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.