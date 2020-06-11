Bain Said to Make Rival Bid for Stake in Top Italy Soccer League

(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has made a 3 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) preliminary offer for a stake in Italy’s top soccer league, according to people familiar with the matter, putting it into competition with rival private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

The Boston-based firm has expressed interest in buying about 25% of Serie A, home to players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Representatives for Bain and Serie A declined to comment.

Bain’s proposal would top one made by CVC, which has been holding talks about taking as much as 20% in Serie A for 2 billion euros, people familiar with the matter said in May.

Serie A is exploring funding options at a time when league play has been been suspended for months due to a nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

