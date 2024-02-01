(Bloomberg) -- Lenders including Bain Capital and Sona Asset Management have agreed to take over a distressed Australian wine producer as part of a debt restructuring.

The funds will get the keys to Accolade Wines from previous sponsor The Carlyle Group, by swapping their debt for shares in the company, the group announced Friday. The consortium, which calls itself Australian Wine Holdco Ltd., comprises funds backed by Bain Capital Special Situations, Intermediate Capital Group, Capital Four, Sona Asset Management, and Samuel Terry Asset Management.

“Accolade Wines has experienced acute operating and financial conditions, driven by numerous economic factors including a structural downturn in wine demand, cost inflation, excess grape supply given historical arrangements, and elevated debt levels,” the group said in its statement.

Representatives for Carlyle declined to comment.

The deal will provide relief for Accolade Wines, which has had to contend with maturities for a A$150 million ($98 million) revolving credit facility in June and £301 million of term loans next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company built its business model around shipments to China and took a hit when President Xi Jinping’s government introduced tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine imports in 2021.

“Like all Australian winemakers, we have been hit by a number of challenging macro-economic and industry headwinds in recent years. Despite our strong stable of brands and leadership positions in key markets, as well as operational measures taken to strengthen the business, our ability to respond to these challenges and grow has been hampered,” Accolade Chief Executive Officer Robert Foye said in the statement.

Bloomberg News reported last year that Bain and Sona were part of a group of lenders set to take control of Accolade Wines, after scooping up the company’s deeply distressed loans on the secondary market.

Read More: Bain, Sona in Line for Big Win on Wine Firm Hurt by China Tariff

While trade relations between Australia and China have started to improve, future tariff relieve is unlikely to immediately lift Accolade’s volumes to earlier highs as the company has already unwound its investments in the country, analysts at Moody’s Investors Service had previously told Bloomberg News.

The parties plan to complete the deal by mid-year following regulatory approvals and implementation of new procurement deals with key suppliers, among other details, according to the consortium. Those supplier renegotiations are already underway, with the group noting “good progress has been made to date by all parties.”

--With assistance from Harry Brumpton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.