(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital’s yearlong battle to buy U.K. insurer LV= has ended in failure after not enough members voted to support the deal.

Bain and LV=’s board had pitched the sale as a way to inject much-needed capital and growth into the business. It wasn’t enough to persuade LV=’s members, with 69% voting in favor of the private equity giant’s takeover -- short of the 75% needed.

The defeat means LV=, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, is still in play, after receiving 12 offers over the past year. Rival insurer Royal London has previously said it remains interested. LV= Chairman Alan Cook said he would step down once a solution for the firm’s financial difficulties was found.

“The board is disappointed not to have achieved the outcome that we believed was in the best interests of LV= and its members,” Cook said in a statement.

Boston, MA-based Bain encountered heated opposition to the 530 million-pound ($701 million) deal from some lawmakers and local media who defended the importance of mutuals, a member-owned business model that’s dwindled in the U.K. as finance businesses turn to the public markets and private equity for fresh capital.

The Daily Mail newspaper, which has campaigned against private equity takeovers, urged readers to write to LV=’s chairman and reject the sale. In parliament, Gareth Thomas was among lawmakers to speak out against the first major demutualization since the financial crisis. Thomas went on to write a letter signed by more than 100 lawmakers asking Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for a review to strengthen mutuals’ ability to compete on equal terms in capital markets with other financial firms.

